20 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WFP to Relieve Port Congestion

The Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority has signed an agreement with the World Food Program (WFP)to relieve congestion at the Port of Djibouti and to develop human capital.

The agreement enables WFP to develop a new website for the Authority and is set to strengthen governance and overall monitoring capacities.

"The logistics system has been lagging in the development sector," said Mekonnen Abera, director general of the Authority. "Ethiopia needs greater logistics capacity and a logistics strategy."

Ethiopia imported 86 bulk cargo vessels through Djibouti in the last fiscal year that carryied 3.2 million tonnes of goods.

WFP will be the secretariat for the first year of the Ethiopian logistics community of practice, set up by the Authority, and will help in making the program financially sustainable and independent.

