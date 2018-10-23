20 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Parliament Dissolves, Creates Govt Institutions

Parliament has approved the proposal to merge and dissolve 12 institutions and form five out their parts.

Accordingly, the new cabinet merged ministries of Urban Development & Housing with Construction; Trade with Industry, Youth with Children and Women; and Communication Information Technology with Science & Technology.

Parliament has also approved the dissolution of the Federal & Pastoralist Development Affairs by transferring the mandates to the newly formed Ministry of Peace.

The Ministries of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Public Service and Human, Public Enterprises were downgraded to commissions and agencies.

The new structure also introduced five new institutions including a Job Creation Commission, Tourism Ethiopia, which is formerly called Ethiopian Tourism Organization, and Land Bank & Development Corporation.

grievances, according to Abiy.

"We will not lay off any employee," he said. "The resource may need to move to its current office though."

