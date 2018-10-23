20 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Awash, Ethiopian Associate for E-Ticketing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Awash Bank has signed an agreement to be an intermediary for flight payments with Ethiopian.

With an integration through the Flo Cash System, Awash enables its users to book flights and take payments though its branches and its free bank system.

The agreement between the two companies stipulates that the Bank is obliged to confirm the execution of payments successfully made on the platform while the airline agrees to host, maintain and create accessibility for the booking channels.

Ethiopian Airlines has similar agreements with United, Dashen and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia. With United Bank, the Airlines was able to sell more than 42,000 tickets worth 140 million Br.

Dashen Bank has launched a digital wallet system that enables users to pay for utility bills, airline ticketing and making person-to-person transfers from their mobile phone.

Ethiopia

Joint Declaration Between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Ogaden National Liberation Front

Delegation from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) met… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.