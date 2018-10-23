Ethiopia: Awash, Ethiopian Associate for E-Ticketing

Awash Bank has signed an agreement to be an intermediary for flight payments with Ethiopian.

With an integration through the Flo Cash System, Awash enables its users to book flights and take payments though its branches and its free bank system.

The agreement between the two companies stipulates that the Bank is obliged to confirm the execution of payments successfully made on the platform while the airline agrees to host, maintain and create accessibility for the booking channels.

Ethiopian Airlines has similar agreements with United, Dashen and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia. With United Bank, the Airlines was able to sell more than 42,000 tickets worth 140 million Br.

Dashen Bank has launched a digital wallet system that enables users to pay for utility bills, airline ticketing and making person-to-person transfers from their mobile phone.