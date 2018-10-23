20 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Disposal Agency Generates 22m Br

The Public Procurement & Property Disposal Service collected 22 million Br from the disposal of used car batteries, tires and toner cartridges.

The disposal work was done within the last three months, according to Solomon Aynemar, deputy director of the Service.

The institution is able to generate 3.9 million Br from used tires, 2.6 million Br from car batteries, 155 thousand Br from toner cartridges and over 13 million Br from pieces of scrap metal.

The deputy director mentioned that the Service received the used tires from 55, the batteries from 58, toner from 24 and scrap metal from 16 institutions.

