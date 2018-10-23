23 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Ref to Officiate Women's November Tests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aimee Barrett-Theron , South Africa's leading female referee, will officiate the season-opening Women's November International between the USA and New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday, November 3.

This comes after she was recently named on the World Rugby referee panel for the biggest women's international season yet. Barrett-Theron has also been appointed to take charge of the Test between England and Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, November 24. She is the only South African on the referee panel, which includes referees from England, Ireland, Italy and France. A total of 15 women's Test matches are scheduled to take place between November 3 and 27, with the matches being hosted across eight countries, namely the USA, England, Spain, France, Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Included in this exciting women's season, are three Springbok Women's Tests against Wales, Spain and Italy on November 10, 17 and 25 respectively. These matches will be refereed by Nikki O'Donnell (England), Clara Munarini (Italy) and Aurelie Groizeleau (France) respectively. Barrett-Theron's appointment for the November Women's Internationals follows on another significant moment in her refereeing career in August in which she took charge of her first Currie Cup First Division match between the SWD Eagles and Leopards in George.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Wolves At VBS Bank's Door - Mahikeng Wants Its R84m Investment Back

The Mahikeng Local Municipality has launched an urgent Limpopo High Court bid to have VBS Mutual Bank liquidated as it… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.