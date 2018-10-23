South Africa: SA Ref to Officiate Women's November Tests

Aimee Barrett-Theron , South Africa's leading female referee, will officiate the season-opening Women's November International between the USA and New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday, November 3.

This comes after she was recently named on the World Rugby referee panel for the biggest women's international season yet. Barrett-Theron has also been appointed to take charge of the Test between England and Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, November 24. She is the only South African on the referee panel, which includes referees from England, Ireland, Italy and France. A total of 15 women's Test matches are scheduled to take place between November 3 and 27, with the matches being hosted across eight countries, namely the USA, England, Spain, France, Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Included in this exciting women's season, are three Springbok Women's Tests against Wales, Spain and Italy on November 10, 17 and 25 respectively. These matches will be refereed by Nikki O'Donnell (England), Clara Munarini (Italy) and Aurelie Groizeleau (France) respectively. Barrett-Theron's appointment for the November Women's Internationals follows on another significant moment in her refereeing career in August in which she took charge of her first Currie Cup First Division match between the SWD Eagles and Leopards in George.

Source: Sport24