Ghana: Minister for Agriculture Presents Motorbikes to Extension Officers

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has presented over 3,000 motorbikes to Agriculture Extension Officers throughout the country.

The motorbikes, procured by government of Ghana with support from the Canadian government, are aimed at improving effective extension services delivery under the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme.

Dr Akoto presented the motorbikes to the agriculture extension officers in the Brong Ahafo Region when he began a second field visit of the country after a successful one undertaken to the three northern regions in August this year.

Dr Akoto also visited farms, and also inspected ongoing projects at the Techiman Tomato Processing Company (TEPCO) and construction sites of warehouses in the Techiman and Wenchi Municipalities respectively.

From the Brong Ahafo region, the Minister will visit the Ashanti region, interacts with students and staff of Ejura Agricultural College and the National Service Secretariat (NSS) Farms.

While in the Ashanti region, Dr Akoto will hold meetings with some leading producers in the poultry industry to address some challenges confronting them.

The Minister will later tour the Eastern region, specifically the Afram Plains to inspect the Cattle Ranching Project which is expected to feature prominently in the Rearing for Food and Jobs, an initiative by the Ministry to revamp the livestock industry and also address the menace of Fulani herdsmen and community clashes.

The tour will afford the Minister the opportunity to observe at firsthand the performance, progress and challenges confronting farmers, especially in the implementation of the (PFJ) programme and acquaint himself with the general performance of Agriculture in the regions.

Source: ISD (Tanko Bagbara)