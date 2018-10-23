Liberia: Italian Investors Express Interests in Liberia's Waste Management Sector

Monrovia — The Liberian Government is expected today, October 23, to receive a high power investment delegation from Italy.

While in Liberia, the delegation will study the possibility of investing in areas of waste disposal, water purification, rice production and infrastructure development.

While in Liberia, the Italian investors will hold meeting with President George Weah and other members of his Cabinet.

Members of the delegation are expected to include Giovanni CodURI, Antonio LONGHI representing EUROGEO Wells, Umberto CUCCHETTI, representing Dimesion Ambiente, involved with waste management.

Other delegation members are Dario ZUCCHI and Barbara Falomo, representing the Italian water purification company "PSC-Water purification," while Piemario Carazzo, will represent Agro Ital LTD-Rice Production.

According to a dispatch from the Liberia Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, the visit of the 12+member Italian delegation is as a result of President Weah's visit to Brussels, from the 4th to the 6th of June 2018, during which Liberia's President held some bilateral discussions with European leaders, Tijami, EU Parliament, Tusk, EU council and Juncker, EU Commissioner.

According to the dispatch, the aim of the visit to Liberia is to strengthen bi-lateral relations with Italy through trade, exchange of knowledge, and provide win-win opportunities for production in the country economy.

During President Weah's visit to Brussels, he indicated that Liberia is open for visit and encourage Italian and other European companies that were present in Liberia prior to the Liberia's civil war to come back and invest.

President Weah further emphasized manufacturing, trade and small and medium enterprises as other instruments in developing the country by creating employment and raising per capita income and saving for investment into other areas.