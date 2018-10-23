Liberia: Anppcan Calls for Practical Steps

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), the African Network for the Protection and Prevention against Children Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN) is calling on the Government of Liberia to take practical steps in strengthening, monitoring and supervision of schools and child protection agencies.

This, the group said will ensure quality control and reinvigorate the social protection unit of the Ministry of Gender, noting that if that is done, it will address some of the pressing needs of vulnerable communities and households by engaging in empowering programs in improving livelihood as a preventive mechanism against sexual exploitation and abuse.

In a press release over the weekend, ANPPCAN said it attention has been drawn to the documentary "UNPROTECTED" which was recently circulated by a United States based ProPublica and the Time Magazine detailing a very disdainful account of vulnerable Liberian girls being sexually abused at the MTM Academy while in the pursuit of education and protection.

ANPPCAN which is a member of a CSOs coalition said it is annoying for anyone or group through an act of commission or omission to subject children under their protection to sexual slavery under the guise of providing assistance for them.

The release indicated if the sex scandal involving MTM goes with impunity, if will serve as breeding ground for more excesses on the fights of children in Liberia, some the released said is dangerous for the Liberian society.

"The coalition thinks that all those who directly participated or had knowledge surrounding the exploitation of the girls but failed to take actions in preventing and responding to the systematic abuse must be held accountable in keeping with the laws of Liberia," the release added.

The release said being cognizant that the issue of HIV/AIDS is a sensitive one and requires the highest degree of confidentiality to avoid stigmatization, the survivors that were violated by Macintosh Johnson must be traced, tested and those being positive must be provided regular treatment, counseling, supplementary feeding, family and community support.

ANPPCAN is a pan-African network that promotes child rights and child protection in Africa, founded and based in Africa with a mission to enhance, in partnership with others and the prevention and protection of children from all forms of maltreatment, thus, ensuring that the rights of children are realized.