Morocco, Italy Determined to Strengthen Cooperation in Administrative Justice

Rome — Minister of Justice, Mohamed Aujjar, and president of the Italian Council of State, Filippo Patroni Griffi, expressed, on Monday in Rome, their determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of administrative justice and legislation.

During a meeting on "The Council of State and administrative justice", Aujjar and Griffi stressed the importance of the exchange of expertise and experience between the two countries, particularly in the enforcement of court judgments against persons governed by public law.

On this occasion, Aujjar made a presentation on the reforms undertaken in Morocco under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, as well as the achievements made in the field of judicial reform, particularly with regard to the independence of the judicial authority and the General Prosecutor's Office as well as the legislation currently being adopted to support this reform.

He also stressed Morocco's determination to benefit from the rich experience of the Italian Council of State, which was created in 1831.

For his part, Griffi praised the far-reaching reforms in the judiciary in Morocco under the leadership of the Sovereign, expressing his admiration for the achievements of the Kingdom.

The meeting was an opportunity to reiterate the commitment of both parties to implement the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the minister of Justice and the president of the Council of State on 27 June 2018 in Rabat.

Under this document, the two parties have agreed to establish regular cooperation in the legal field, which will cover matters falling within the advisory field assigned to them and organizational issues, in addition to regular exchanges between the two institutions.

The two sides also agreed on the establishment of cooperation in the area of training and technical assistance, upgrading of information systems and dematerialization, in order to facilitate exchanges between their respective institutions and the sharing of different experiences.

At the end of this meeting, the two parties held a working session during which officials of the Italian Council of State made presentations on the training and missions of the Council and the Italian experience in the field of administrative justice.

For their part, the members of the Moroccan delegation gave an overview of the Moroccan experience in administrative justice and judicial organization in the Kingdom.