Morocco: Govt. Expects Growth Rate of Around 3.2% (2019 Finance Bill)

Rabat — The government projects to achieve a growth rate of 3.2% in 2019 and to contain inflation to less than 2%, said Monday minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Benchaâboun.

Presenting the 2019 finance bill to both Houses of Parliament, the minister stressed that the government will work to ensure the stability of financial balances by keeping the deficit at 3.3%.

"These are all indicators that illustrate the soundness of the national economy, but they must be consolidated by restoring the citizen's confidence through quality social benefits and ensuring decent employment, a stable and reasonable income," he said in a session chaired by Habib El Malki and Hakim Benchamach, Speakers of the Houses of Representatives and Advisors, respectively.

The project, he said, has a particular interest in promoting private investment, supporting business, especially SMEs to encourage them to recruit young people.

He stressed that the government will continue its proactive effort to support public investment by allocating a total of 195 billion dirhams to ongoing sectoral strategies and mega infrastructure projects.

In the same vein, he went on, priority will be given to the Industrial Acceleration Program and the consolidation of its achievements in job creation and attracting foreign investment, as well as to the enhancement of the role of domestic firms in global value chains.

The government will also take action to consolidate the achievements made in the agricultural sector under the Green Morocco Plan, and to create more employment opportunities and income-generating activities, particularly for the benefit of young people in rural areas.

In parallel, the minister added, the government plans to adopt a series of measures to stimulate private investment through the activation of legislative, organizational and institutional reforms aimed at improving the business climate and accelerating the adoption of the new Investment Charter through the adoption of a new comprehensive, homogeneous and incentive-based contractual system.

He also noted that constraints related in particular to rising oil and gas prices and urgent social projects will have a direct impact on financial balances, a situation that requires measures to mobilize resources, control spending and establish mechanisms to reduce the burden on the investment budget.

The prices of these substances have increased by 40% compared to their level during the previous year, a trend that will imply an increase of 5 billion dirhams in the expenses of the Compensation Fund at the end of 2018, he pointed out.

Taking into account the decline in resources from international cooperation, he estimated that the Treasury's deficit in 2018 should reach 3.8% instead of 3% of GDP as provided for in the Finance Bill.