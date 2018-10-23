23 October 2018

Morocco: Excessive Speed Named As Cause of Bouknadel Train Derailment (Public Prosecutor)

Rabat — Speeding, which reached 158 km/h at the site of the train derailment in Bouknadel (near Rabat) where the maximum speed is limited to 60 km/h, is the cause of the accident, said the public prosecutor at the Salé court of first instance.

"The investigation conducted by the judicial police of the royal Gendarmerie into the derailment of the train linking Rabat to Kenitra revealed that speeding, which has reached 158 km/h at the accident site where the maximum speed is limited to 60 km/h, is the cause of the derailment of the train whose locomotive struck a bridge, killing seven passengers and injuring 125 others," announced the public prosecutor in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The prosecutor charged the train driver with homicide and unintentional injuries, offences punishable under articles 432 and 433 of the criminal Code, and referred him to the Salé court of first instance for trial in accordance with the law, the statement said.

