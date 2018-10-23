Eritrea: Call for Augmenting Economic Capacity of War Disabled Veterans

Keren — The Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud called for strengthening participation for augmenting the economic capacity of the war disabled veterans.

Speaking at the event organized on 22 October in Keren city in connection with the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV), Mr. Ali expressed readiness of the zonal administration to support the effort being made to improve the livelihoods of the war disabled veterans.

Commending the activities conducted in the Anseba region to improve the lives of the war disabled veterans, Mr. Dawit Gebrekrstos, head of the branch office in the region, said that sustainable efforts will be conducted to rehabilitate war disabled veterans with income generating schemes.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances as well as photo exhibition depicting the activities of the association.