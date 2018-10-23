Eritrea: Workshop On Strengthening Community Magistrates

Asmara — The Ministry of Justice organized a workshop on 22 October focusing on the proposal, structure and regulations of community magistrates.

The workshop was attended by the Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, the Chairman of the PFDJ in the Central region, Mr. Yosuf Saiq, other officials of the Central region, heads of line ministries, members of the Assembly in the region, area administrators and community magistrates.

Indicating that the objective of establishing community magistrates was to provide legal service to the community in its vicinity, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, said that the community magistrates have been exerting effort to provide timely and efficient legal service to the community.

Minister Fauzia pointed out that the objective of the workshop is also to include the traditional way of resolving conflicts.

Minister Fauzia underlined that justice is not to be left for professionals only and called on the public to shoulder the responsibility in ensuring social justice.

The new proposal for strengthening the community magistrates includes ensuring public participation as well as electing competent elders capable of resolving conflicts, Ms. Fuazia added.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the proposal presented and adopted recommendations.