June Wanza who died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery done at a Nairobi clinic.

A surgeon wants to be excluded from a case in which a woman died as a result of a botched breast enlargement operation.

Dr Evan Cherono, who was listed as a petitioner alongside Prof Stanley Khainga and Dr Martin Ajujo, on Tuesday told court that he wants to be left out of the legal battle since he was not consulted by his colleagues when they sued.

Dr Cherono was listed as one of the three petitioners in a case in which Prof Khainga and Dr Ajujo are faulting the Kenya Medical Practitioners & Dentists Board for excluding the Nairobi Hospital together with another doctor, Reuben Okioma, from disciplinary proceedings over the death of Ms June Wanza.

In the court documents, he wants his name removed from the suit unconditionally.

"I have been enjoined in this case as a petitioner without my knowledge, the others ought to have consulted me first," said Dr Cherono.

In the previously filed case documents, the three doctors had accused the medical board of being biased in investigations following a complaint by Ms Wanza's husband against a city clinic called Surgeoderm.

They had faulted KMPDB's move to exclude Nairobi Hospital and Dr Okioma from the investigations yet the deceased met her death under their care.