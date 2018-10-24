Kenya: Drug Cheats, Imposters Put on Notice Ahead of Nairobi Marathon

Doping cheats planning to run under pseudonyms at this year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon due to be run on Sunday have been put on notice.

Route director George Kariuki said that they are scrutinising all the elite entries by identifying their previous performances and their records with Athletics Kenya and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.

"Even though we are yet to experience cases where those who have been banned for doping offences have used different names, we have heard of them in races outside the country," said Kariuki.

"We just want to be careful so that clean athletes are not inconvenienced."

The only cases that have been experienced are of athletes trying to cheat by joining the races half way or at the end.

"We want to close the elite entry list before Thursday so as to enable us vet them well while the other categories have Saturday's deadline," said Kariuki.

In 2015, Julius Njogu almost cheated his way to second place in the men's full marathon race but was busted upon finishing.

Reuben Limaa from Kapenguria clocked 1:02:53 to claim victory in the men's Half Marathon race where one John Mwangi, 43, almost cheated his way to victory but was caught upon crossing the finishing line in 2016.

In 2013, a similar controversy ensued in the women's full marathon when two runners claimed victory but after verification the two were found to be fraudsters.

"That was tackled by the introduction of the running chip hence no one can cheat," said Kariuki, adding that top 10 elite athletes in each of the full marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km) and 10km will have at least 10 metres separating them from the rest of the pack.

While the full marathon, half marathon and wheelchair races will start at Uhuru Park's processional way on to Haile Selassie Avenue towards the roundabout, the 10km and Family Run will start along Uhuru Highway.

All races will end at Uhuru Park.

Kariuki noted that those coming to finish the full marathon, half marathon and Wheelchair races will enter through Haile Selassie Avenue, while the 10km and Family Run will enter through Kenyatta Avenue (Serena Hotel).

Kariuki said that two finishing points are 150m apart, where the media ramp will be stationed in the middle to enable photojournalists capture the finishes with ease.

Brimin Kipkorir, who hails from Kapkitony in Elgeyo Marakwet and Kapsabet's Celestine Chepchirchir, won last year's men and women marathon races respectively.

Kipkorir, 29, who was making his second appearance after finishing 11th in 2014, weathered a chilly rainy morning and a nasty fall for his maiden marathon victory, winning the 15th edition of the race in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds.

The 22-year-old Chepchirchir clocked 2:31:04 to claim women's race victory during the event that attracted 14,000 participants, with Sh40 million being raised for the Seeing is Believing initiative.

This year, organisers are targeting Sh60m from an entry list of between 25,000 and 30,000.