Kenya: Monica Murder - Maribe, Irungu Bail Hearing Today

Photo: Capital FM

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu in court (file photo).

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will be in court Wednesday in relation to their bail applications.

High Court Judge James Wakiaga will hear the bail application by Ms Maribe and Mr Irungu.

In court papers, Ms Maribe wants to be freed on bail, saying she is not a flight risk.

“I am a well-known TV journalist. Most Kenyans are conversant with my job and can easily spot me anywhere, making it impossible to jump bail,” she said, adding that her child will suffer if she remains in custody until the conclusion of the trial.

Ms Maribe, was arrested on September 29 over the murder of Ms Monica Kimani. She and Mr Irungu have denied killing Ms Kimani, whose body was found in the bathtub at her house in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The prosecution is opposed to her release on bond, saying several witnesses set to testify against them need protection and that the investigations go beyond Kenya.

Among the witnesses set to testify is a person who saw Ms Irungu burning some clothes on the night Ms Kimani was murdered.

Mr Irungu, the main suspect in the case, was arrested on September 24, while Ms Maribe was arrested days later.