Kenya: 4 Shujaa Stars Make Simbas Repechage Squad

Nairobi — Four Kenya Sevens regulars have made it into head coach Ian Snook's 30-man squad that heads out to France for the World Cup Qualification repachage tournament next month.

Collins Injera, second on the World Rugby Sevens Series all-time top scorers' chart makes the final squad alongside Nelson Oyoo, Sammy Oliech and Andrew Amonde, joinubg compatriot Willy Ambaka who was included in the last two games of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup.

Also making the 30-man squad is former skipper Wilson Kopondo who returns to the squad for the first time this season, his last assignment with the team being in last year's Hong Kong Cup of Nations.

Snook has also included former Poland-based star Joshua Chisanga who has not featured mostly this season alongside Kenya Harlequin's William Reeve who was one of the start performers at the National Sevens Circuit and the Impala Floodlit Tournament.

The team departs the country next week Wednesday for Romania for a build up match before shifting base to Marseill, the host city of the four-nation repechage.

Kenya kicks off the campaign to earn a slot in next year's World Cup in Japan against Canada on November 11 before playing Hong Kong six days later and wind up the campaign against Germany on November 23.

The SImbas will face familiar foes, having played Germany last year in Nairobi losing by a single point in a 29-30 defeat while they faced Hong Kong three times, twice at home and once away from home, picking losses.

Snook will hope to have a perfect final stab at the World Cup having finished second in the Gold Cup behind Namibia who picked up Africa's sole automatic ticket.

Simbas Squad to The Repechage

Forwards: Patrick Ouko(Homeboyz RFC), Moses Amusala(KCB), Joseph Odero(Kabras Sugar RFC), Hillary Mwanjilwa(Kabras Sugar RFC), Ephraim Oduor(Kabras Sugar RFC), Colman Were(Kabras Sugar RFC), Philip Ikambili(Homeboyz RFC), Oliver Mangeni(KCB), Wilson Kopondo(Kenya Harlequins), Malcolm Onsando(Kenya Harlequins), Simon Muniafu(Impala Saracens), Andrew Omonde(KCB), George Nyambua(Kabras Sugar RFC), Dalmus Chituyi (Homeboyz), Elkeans Musonye(Strathmore Leos), Joshua Chisanga(Homeboyz), Davis Chenge(KCB), Martin Owilah(KCB)

Backs: Samson Onsomu(Impala Saracens), Mohammed Omollo(Crem Homeboyz), Sammy Oliech(Impala Saracens), Darwin Mukidza(KCB), Leo Seje Owade(Impala Saracens), Peter Kilonzo(KCB), Collins Injera(Mwamba), Nelson Oyoo(Nakuru RFC), Felix Ayange(Kabras Sugar RFC), William Ambaka(Kenya Harlequins), Tony Onyango(Homeboyz), William Reeve (Kenya Harlequins)

Team Management: Ian Snook (Head Coach), Murray Roulston(Coach), Wangila Simiyu (Team Manager), Christopher Makachia (Team Physiotherapist), Charles Ngovi (Assistant Coach), Dominique Habimana (Assistant Coach), James Ondiege (Team Doctor) Edwin Boit (Team Analyst)

Simbas Fixtures in France (EAT)

Sunday 11th November vs Canada - 6:30pm

Saturday 17th November vs Hong Kong - 4:00pm

Friday 23rd November vs Germany - 8:00pm