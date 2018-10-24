23 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: UON to Host Varsity Rugby League Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Kenyatta University will play hosts Nairobi University in the final of the inaugural Varsity Rugby League this Saturday, pulling to a close five weeks of scintillating Varsity Rugby action.

The two sides reached title contention in contrasting style, with K.U blitzing the Catholic University of Eastern Africa into a 44-7 submission in superb fashion.

It was more tense and intense for the University of Nairobi who needed penalties to beat Egerton University 3-1 after an 11-11 draw in regulation and extra time in a match played at Egerton's Njoro Main Campus.

Overall, it has been an enthralling five weeks pitting teams from eight Kenyan Universities competing under the umbrella of the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) seeking to be crowned the kings of varsity rugby.

Additionally, with the competition restricted to players aged 25 and below, coaches have been given the luxury of testing their wider squads ahead of the Kenya Rugby Union's 2018/19 League season which kicks off across all tiers on November 17.

It has been a welcome pre-season preparation for these sides.

Final schedule

Third Place Playoff, 12.00pm

Catholic University of Eastern Africa v Egerton University

Final, 2.00pm

Kenyatta University v University of Nairobi

Kenya

Sharon Murder - Governor Obado Bail Plea Today

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is Wednesday morning expected back in court to know his fate on whether he will be released… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.