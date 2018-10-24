24 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 13 Arrested for Marrying Off Pupil

By Robert Owot

Agago — At least 13 people were on Saturday arrested and detained by police in Agago District for allegedly attempting to marry off a 15-year- old girl.

The minor, who is a resident of Lapyem village, is a Primary Six pupil at Ladere Primary School in Lukole Sub-county.

According to police who stormed the venue, the family of the girl had already received three goats and Shs200, 000 as part of dowry.

The Agago District Police Commander, Mr Albert Onyango, on Tuesday said those arrested include the groom-to-be, Mr Charles Kitenya, 20, and the mother of the girl, Ms Laker Apio. Others arrested are; Mr Joseph Opite, Mr Charles Otika, Mr Charles Okot, Mr Charles Oyugi, Mr Julius Okello, Mr Anthony Okech, Mr Abur Karlina and Ms Santa Amolo all relatives of the girl.

Mr Onyango revealed that the 13 people are detained at Patongo Central Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.

He said police are hunting the father of the girl who is still on the run. "Mr Kitenya, the man who was marrying off the young girl, will be charged with defilement while the other 12 people will be charged with procuring of defilement once investigations are complete," he said.

The LC3 chairperson in Lukole Sub-county, Mr Patrick Ocaka, told Daily Monitor that in the recent financial year, they passed a bylaw that demands that for any marriage to be conducted in villages, the LC1and LC2 officials must be informed so that the issue of marrying off young girls is done away with.

Out of the 16 sub-counties in Agago District, Lukole Sub-county is leading in cases of teenage marriage, according to police records.

Read the original article on Monitor.

