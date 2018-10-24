24 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Amavubi Will Battle for 'National Pride' in Last Two Fixtures - Mashami

By Peter Kamasa

The national football team coach, Vincent Mashami, has admitted that it will be the country's pride at stake when they face Central Africa Republic (CAR) and Ivory Coast in their last two Group 'H' fixtures of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Winless Amavubi are bottom of the group with one point after four match rounds, having held Guinea to a 1-1 draw in Kigali over a week ago after previously suffering three defeats in a row.

"It was disappointing to fail to collect three points against Guinea, which could have given us a chance. Nonetheless, I was impressed with the players' effort and strong character," Mashami said.

After the return-leg clash against Guinea, Amavubi will host third-placed CAR at Huye Stadium in their fifth game before wrapping up the group campaign away to Ivory Coast on March 22, 2019.

"We are going to try and get maximum points in our next two games, at least for the national pride and morale for future engagements. We have nothing to lose now, which puts us in a good position to play without any pressure," noted Mashami.

Guinea top the table with 10 points, three ahead of former African champions Ivory Coast while CAR are in third position with 4 points.

