Kenya: Uncertainty Over Future of Sports Fund Hampers Starlets Preps

Harambee Starlets preparations for next month's Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) have been left hanging by a thread as a result of the back and forth between government ministries and the parliamentary delegated legislation committee over control of the National Sports Fund.

Starlets, pooled in Group "B" of the biennial competition alongside defending champions Nigeria, Zambia and South Africa, require Sh43 million to prepare for the Ghana trip.

"We might not be able to fund this team if the sports fund is not operational by next week since we can't get the funds from the ministry as we understand they do not have them," decried Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa in a press conference at Kandanda House in Kasarani.

The tussle pitting the National Treasury, Ministry of Sports and the Parliamentary committee in charge of delegated legislation began after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich published a special issue of the Kenya gazette on August 10 that seeks to regulate the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund under the Public Finance Management Act 2018.

"The Fund shall consist of all the proceeds required to be paid into the Fund under the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act; Cap. 131 and all the proceeds required to be paid into the Fund under the Income Tax Act," the legal notice partly read.

The National Sports Fund was meant to facilitate sports activities around the country for the purpose of enhancing competitiveness among sports men and women but that has not been realised after the Treasury proposed the Sports (Amendment) Bill contained in the Finance Act 2018.

The bill, if passed in parliament, will give the treasury the absolute control of betting collections of about Sh15 billion channelled into the newly created Fund contrary to the National Sports Fund meant to be controlled by the Sports ministry as per Section 12 Part 2b of the Sports Act 2013.

The 22-team parliamentary delegated legislation committee chaired by Uasin Gishu women representative Gladys Shollei is yet to approve the treasury proposal throwing various national teams' preparations into disarray.

"It looked a forged document from some stakeholders so we wanted them to prove that they actually sort out public opinion, they did not provide the proof and that's why we annulled it," Funyula Member of Parliament Wilberforce Oundo, a member of the committee, told Nation Sport.

According to Oundo, the regulation submitted by the treasury does not clarify which fund should be recommended between one under the Sports Act 2013 and that under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) as gazetted.

"Parliament is not to be blamed (for lack of funds in sports federations) as the law should be followed, we can't authorise unlawful funds, they just have to comply, publish the bill and we will sit to resolve it as soon as tomorrow but as it stands, it won't go through," he added.

Further, the centres of power in the fund has also been questioned creating unnecessary conflict of interest.

Reached for comment, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said the concerns have been addressed and the fund will be operational under the sports ministry by next week.

"I don't think the administrative issue is a big concern but both ministries have agreed to comply with the law, as we speak, the public participation is ongoing until Friday,

"The ministry of sports will control the fund and that has been agreed with all stakeholders to avoid any future confusion. We are proud of our national teams and are committed to participate in their progress," revealed Kaberia.

Just last month, lack of funds threw into a tailspin the Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers' preparations for the World championship in Japan forcing them to push back by two days their travel arrangements.

As a result of poor preparations exclusive of proper friendly matches as they had to make do with local friendlies, the team had a dismal performance winning just one match in group "D" against Kazakhstan.

In the same month, Harambee Stars beat Ghana 1-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualifier but were left with deficit of Sh13 million after the ministry could only raise a meagre Sh4 million of the Sh17 million budgeted for by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

It took Deputy President William Ruto's directive to release the Sh25 million FKF requested for a double-header against Ethiopia winning 3-0 at home after a 0-0 draw away 10 days ago.