January Makamba, minister in the office of the Vice President - Union and Environment

Dar es Salaam — The Police Force requested Environment and Union Affairs minister January Makamba to provide any information he may have that would unravel the mystery surrounding the abduction and return of billionaire businessman Mohammed Dewji.

Mr Dewji, 43, was kidnapped by unidentified people on October 11, and released on October 20. Police interviewed Makamba as a personal friend to Mr Dewji to try to get more information that may help in their investigation.

This was confirmed yesterday by the police, who said they spoke with Mr Makamba late on Sunday in the hope of getting from him any information on the abduction of Africa's youngest billionaire.

Clearing initial confusion that he had been arrested and interrogated by the police, Makamba tweeted that "the police had requested me, as a friend of Mo's, to help them with any information I may have from what Mo had told me to assist [their] investigations.

"I told them [what I knew] and they said they already knew that - and thanked me. I was not arrested," the minister stressed.

In more-or-less like manner, Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema was also interviewed on the same subject matter yesterday by police in Arusha.

Mr Lema - who is the shadow Home Affairs minister - had earlier questioned the effectiveness of the police in investigating the abduction, suggesting that investigators from abroad should be called in for assistance.

Speaking shortly after his session with the police at the Arusha Central Police Station, Mr Lema said at issue was his earlier statements on the ongoing saga.

"I wrote an explanation for the police... I should just say that the Police are doing a noble job. Those entrusted with running it should ensure they uphold that nobility. And anyone who tarnishes the police image should be held accountable," Mr Lema said.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed that Mr Makamba was asked to share any clues he may have on Dewji's abduction with the police, stressing, "We spoke with Mr Makamba yesterday (Sunday) night on the abduction of Mo."

Mr Makamba featured prominently in sharing information regarding Mr Dewji's abduction from the Colosseum Hotel on October 11 and his release at the Gymkhana Club grounds on October 20. News of the abduction were received with misgivings - until Mr Makamba came forward on the morning of the abduction to confirm the shocking news on his Twitter account.

"I spoke with Mo's father. News on his kidnapping is true. I'm extremely saddened," the minister tweeted.

On October 18, the minister took to Twitter again to express disappointment that Mr Dewji had not been found.

"When a person who is your friend is still missing, there should be some moderation in your display of celebration of your life," Mr Makamba said. Then the good news broke out on October 20, 2018: Mo Dewji was free at last.

In jubilation, Mr Makamba took to Twitter once again to confirm the good news.

"I saw and spoke at length with Mohammed Dewji," Makamba cleared all doubts, assuring Tanzanians and the world of Mo's good health - except for small bruises on his wrists and legs, probably caused by being tied with ropes.

"I believe the police will provide complete information on what exactly happened," Mr Makamba twitted.