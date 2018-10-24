Nigeria: Sultan Wants Govt to Walk the Talk On Security

Abuja — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa'ad Abubakar III, has expressed concern over what he called lack of a distinct organ of government to distil and implement several suggestions and solutions on how to minimise internal conflicts across the country.

The monarch, who spoke at a dialogue session on "Democratic Stability for National Security" hosted by the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) in Abuja yesterday, said the country had witnessed several seminars and workshops on security and national development without a concrete plan to make use of their recommendations.

"We have had many of similar platforms, but after talking, our problem is implementation of several good suggestions. Who co-ordinates the outcome of all these talks?" he said.

He, therefore, urged the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to ponder on the question and proffer a solution.

But the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the Federal Government was not oblivious of the concern raised by the Sultan even as he assured of a new institutional framework to address nagging issues of youths' restiveness, drug abuse and violence during elections.

Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, praised the roles played by traditional and religious leaders in promoting dialogue and peaceful co-existence across the nation.

The NSA, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, challenged politicians to pursue good governance and provide "the much desired material gains of democracy" which he listed as job creation, poverty alleviation, right to education, human capital development and security of lives and property.

"It is only when such critical services are provided that we the organs of national security can sleep with our two eyes, or perhaps at least with one eye closed," he said.He also identified youth restiveness as a danger to democratic governance and warned that the use of illicit drugs and the culture of violence among the youths will not augur well for breeding new leaders for democratic leadership.

President of AANI, Mr. Khaleel Bolaji, said the association was worried about the propensity of politicians to win elections at all costs through violence and warned that lack of dialogue and understanding are potential dangers to national security and stability of democracy.