24 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Illegal Dismissal - Nigerian Army Punished for Failing to Present Witness

By Evelyn Okakwu

The National Industrial Court on Tuesday ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N20, 000 for failing to produce its witness in a matter challenging the 2016 illegal dismissal of several military officers.

The court made the order, after a prosecution lawyer, Folayinka Adedeji, accused the lawyer representing the army of lying in court about the location of his witness.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how following the dismissal of over 30 military officers by the army in 2016, some of the victims approached the court to challenge the decision.

The court had adjourned the matter in one of the cases, involving a dismissed colonel, Mohammed Suleiman, till Tuesday, for the defence to open its case, after a previous adjournment, at the instance of the army.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, the court asked the council representing the army to produce its witness.

Rather than announce the presence of the defence witness, the lawyer who represented the army from the chambers of another lawyer, Ndagi Musa, informed the court that his witness was attending a course outside Abuja and would not be back till December.

He therefore asked the court for an adjournment to allow his witness attend the hearing.

In a reaction to the lawyer's application Ms Adedeji objected to the application on the grounds that Mr Udele's claim were "inaccurate."

"I have it on good authority, My Lord, that the witness, Captain Goni, is not on course, as claimed by the defence counsel.

"After the previous adjournment, when my client and I were informed that the witness was away on course, he (her client) decided to investigate the claim that the witness was not in town," said Ms Adedeji.

She added that the outcome of investigations proved that Captain Goni had not travelled, but was sited in his office, Tuesday morning.

"My Lord, I have picture," Ms Adedeji added, in an attempt to prove that the witness had not travelled, as claimed by his lawyer.

After listening to counsel on the matter, the judge, Sanusi Kado, adjourned till December 3, but ordered the defence team to pay a sum of N20, 000 as damages for failing to present its witness.

The court also adjourned a sister case till January 8, for judgement.

