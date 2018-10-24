Nigeria: I'm Still in PDP - Ekweremadu

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied reports he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ekweremadu, currently out of the country, took to his Facebook page to make clarification on his political future Wednesday morning.

The politician said even though his path is in the hand of God, he is still a member of the PDP.

He wrote, "I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement.

"In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.

"Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I'm very grateful to God for this.

"My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.

"I am grateful to you - members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond - for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.

"Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP."

There were reports on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu was under pressure to leave the PDP.

Part of the reasons touted for his planned departure was the manner the party chose its vice presidential candidate without considering or consulting him.

Mr Ekweremadu has been in the party since 1998. It is believed he lobbied to be running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate. Mr Abubakar eventually chose another Igbo and ex-Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as running mate.