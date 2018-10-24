Nigeria: We'll Campaign Vigorously for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu - Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Ambode, who spoke to journalists at the the Muritala Mohammed International Airport shortly after he accompanied President Buhari to perform the official commissioning of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake joint border post in Badagry, said it was important for the APC to retain its leadership positions both in the federal and the State level.

"I have just accompanied Mr. President to the Nigerian-Benin Border Post. So what we have commissioned today is a joint Border Patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and it is called Semo-Krake Border Post," he said.

"But again, just to also use this opportunity to let Lagosians know that we are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr. President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos State and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.

"We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019. We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we would make sure that APC retains Lagos State and the centre," Governor Ambode said.

Mr Ambode's commitment to the election of Mr Sanwo-Olu means the governor and other leaders of the APC in Lagos may have resolved the controversy that preceded the emergence of Mr Sanwo-Olu as the party's candidate.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who is backed by the influential former Gov. Ahmed Tinubu, was elected ahead the incumbent, who effectively would become the first Lagos governor since 1999 to be denied a second term.

Ahead of the primary, Mr Ambode assailed his rival, Mr Sanwo-Olu, saying he had unresolved criminal and unfavourable mental health records -- allegations Mr Sanwo-Olu denied.

On Tuesday, Mr Ambode received President Buhari at the airport before the duo proceeded to Seme where the President joined his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon to inaugurate the Border Post.

With the inauguration, the Seme-Krake joint border, one of the busiest boundary lines not only in West Africa but the whole continent, daily recording huge movement of persons, goods and services, is expected to enhance the free movement of persons and goods in the region and foster integration between the people of Nigeria and Benin.