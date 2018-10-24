23 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gunshots, Chaos at Kisumu Assembly

By Rushdie Oudia

Gunshots were fired in the air on Tuesday afternoon at the Kisumu County Assembly after ward representatives caused chaos over adjournment of House sessions by temporary speaker Erick Agolla.

Sergeant-At-Arms George Amayo was forced to fire in the air after angry MCAs confronted him and accused him of taking away the mace.

The assembly termed the adjournment illegal saying no one moved a motion of adjournment.

When the ward representatives turned chaotic Mr Amayo walked into the assembly with police officers. Mr Amayo's move to bring police to the chambers angered the MCAs who booed off the officers.

He had to seek refuge at the sentry box for some minutes and later took on his heels as the MCAs hurled stones at him.

He is currently at the Kisumu Central Police Station recording statement with other MCAs.

Those who also recorded statements are Majority Leader Kennedy Onyango, Majority Whip Gard Olima and MCAs Joachim Oketch (Kondele Ward) and Joseph Olale (Nyalenda B).

Mr Onyango accused the speaker Onyango Oloo of mismanaging the assembly.

