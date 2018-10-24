Kenya: Mwatate Inch Closer to Super League

Mwatate United FC enhanced their hopes of promotion to the National Super League (NSL) with a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over the visiting Mitunguu United FC during a National Division One Zone "A" League match at Dawnson Mwanyumba Stadium, Wundanyi at the weekend.

The match, watched by the Meru County chief executive for Youth, Sports and Culture Daniel Kiogora M'Inoti who accompanied the Mitunguu team, was a thriller with Mwatate showing their might over the visitors.

It took the home team only eight minutes to take the lead when striker John Musyoka fired a tricky shot into the far corner past the hapless Mitunguu goalkeeper Alex Maina. Mwatate got their second goal in the 41st through Juma Mwazizi. Musyoka completed his brace in the 49th to confirm the victory.

In the second half, Mitunguu fought hard to at least reduce the deficit but their strikers Josphat Muruingi, Bin Hamza, Hammed Hamza and Haastings Mureithi were wasteful upfront.

Victory confirmed Mwatate (54) as the second-placed team in Zone "A" ahead of Naivas (52). They will now battle it out with Shabana, runners-up in Zone "B", on Sunday in a one-off play-off for the remaining promotion slot to the NSL.

Fortune Sacco and Eldoret Youth have already been promoted to the second tier by virtue of winning Zone "A" and "B" respectively.

Earlier at the same venue, a brace by Elius Karume, one in each half and another by Shadrack Bonaya enabled the visiting Bomani Youth FC from Kikambala to beat Taita Taveta Allstars FC 3-0 in a National Division Two League match.

Karume who emerged the man-of-the-match was cheered even by the home fans for his ball control and dribbling skills throughout the 90 minutes.

It was in the 15th minute that Bomani took the lead through Karume who sent a powerful shot which came off the bar on its way in. Bonaya added another at the half hour when he capitalized on a defensive error to score.

Karume was on the mark again in the 47th. Allstars had a golden opportunity to find their way back into the game in the 66th minute when they were awarded a penalty but Hilary Mwaloi's effort was saved by Bomani goalkeeper, Mohamed Bika.

It was the second defeat to the Allstars team sponsored by the Taita Taveta County government having lost 1-0 to their rivals Taveta Sisal FC in a match at Taveta primary school ground.