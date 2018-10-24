Kenya: Super 8 Champions Jericho All Stars Feted

Jericho All Stars from Eastlands have been presented with this year's Super 8 Premier League trophy and a cheque worth Sh500,000.

Champions Jericho All Stars were presented with their prizes at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi's Jericho Estate. In a colourful ceremony presided over by the competition's organisers, professional sports management company Extreme Sports Limited, Jericho All Stars players also got medals.

The team, coached by James Nandwa who has handled top Kenyan Premier League teams, won the title last month with two matches to spare. They were declared champions after beating Makadara Junior League SA 2-0.

Jericho's Kelvin Ndung'u emerged the league's top scorer with 24 goals.

And Ndung'u has attributed his team's success in the league to teamwork and dedication to football.

"We came close to winning the tournament in the last two seasons and this year, we planned and executed our strategy well," Ndung'u, who finished the league with 24 goals, said.

Ndung'u also dedicated the trophy to Jericho Estate community.

Jericho, who dethroned 2017 champions Kawangware United, won 20 matches, drawing eight matches in the process to top the 16-team Super 8 Premier League standings with 69 points from 30 matches.

Technical University of Kenya (Tuk) came second with 61 points after beating Team Umeme 2-0 in their final match of the campaign to earn Sh250,000. Makadara Junior finished third on 55 points and won a prize of Sh100,000.

Jericho becomes the second team from Eastlands to win the annual championship after Kayole Asubuhi scooped the inaugural edition in 2016.

Kayole Asubuhi, coached by Isaiah "Song" Omondi, have since been relegated to the second tier.

Tournament coordinator, Athanas Obango called on interested stakeholders to join hands and help tap into the potential grassroots football.