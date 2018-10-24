Monrovia — Hawa Boima's one-year-old toddler suffering from eye tumor and her family has made an SOS call to help the child. About US$3,000 is needed to save the life

They are appealing to philanthropists, NGOs, government officials and the public to them raise the amount to enable her undergo eye surgery abroad.

Andrew Johnson, an uncle to the child, both parents of the girl are unemployed and they make their living through farming.

"We went to JFK and the Indian doctor told us that the eye problem is cancer. It has eaten up the eye and if we do not hurry to take her out of the country for treatment, it could destroy the brain and if it does, she will eventually die.

"We want people to really come to our aid and help us because it is very urgent," he said.

He further told FrontPageAfrica in an exclusive interview that doctors at the John F. Kennedy Hospital informed them that the eye machine was nonfunctional and asked them to hold on until the machine is repaired.

"After two weeks, the eye condition had deteriorated and when we made follow-up, they told us the machine was still in the same condition and we should go back after another two weeks," Andrews said.

According to him, after several follow-ups, he was informed by doctors at the JFK Hospital the eye condition is severe and cannot be treated at the hospital. He appealed to well-meaning Liberians to help facilitate travel cost and surgery by contacting them via 00231770775728 / 00231777090153.