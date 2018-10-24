SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems has singled the safe release of the club's sponsor Mohamed Dewji ' Mo' from captivity as a morale boost in their hefty win over Stand United over the week end.

Simba, the league's defending champions, clobbered Stand United 3-0 in a Sunday Premier League match at the National Stadium. The victory revived the team's title chase after climbing up to fourth place with 17 points from eight games.

Goals from Cletous Chama, Emmanuel Okwi and an own goal by Eric Mliro were enough for Simba to pocket all the three points from their home venue.

The Msimbazi Street sides have netted ten goals, conceded three, won five games, drew two encounters and lost one match.

In his post-match address, Aussems said confidence in his team was low during the period when Mo was abducted, as the entire team was shocked and confused upon hearing the sad news.

"When we heard that Mo was safely freed, players, everybody at the club was excited and to reward him we vowed to win at any cost the today's (Sunday) match since it could bring relief to him and the club's supporters across the country," Aussems said.

He, however, admitted that the absence of key players like John Bocco, James Kotei and Erasto Nyoni is a setback to the team even though he was totally convinced with the performance shown by the team on the day.

"I have broad squad meaning that when some players are missing, others get the chance to play and impress," said the Belgium national. He added that he has total belief in every member of his squad that is why he makes regular rotations to give them equal chance of playing.

In his remarks, Stand United coach Athuman Bilal said his game plan was good even though his boys failed to hit the target. "We played without five key players something which affected the way we usually play but we are still in league contest," he said.

Meanwhile, Alexander Sanga reports from Mwanza that Mbao FC head coach Amri Saidi has lauded his team's performance following their 1-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar in the Premier League match at CCM Kirumba stadium on Sunday.

The match's solitary goal was netted by Said Said in the 48th minute after connecting home an assist from Vincent Philipo. Speaking after the game, Amri said his team created a lot of chances in the first half but failed to utilise them wisely.

"Our opponents (Mtibwa Sugar) gave us a good game but the good thing is that we stopped them from scoring against us," Saidi said.

However, the coach singled out his goalkeeper Kelvin Igendelezi as his best player on the day who succeeded to block many scoring attempts by the visiting team.

In his words, Mtibwa Sugar Head Coach, Zubeir Katwila said he will rectify the weaknesses displayed by his team ahead of their Thursday's clash against Stand United at CCM Kambarage Stadium.

In another development Tanzania Football Federation's Administrative Committee has appointed Ammy Ninje, the federation's technical director. Salum Madadi held the position prior to Ninje's appointment.