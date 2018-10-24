Liberia: Rep. Samuel Enders Donates Three Ambulances to His Constituency

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #6 Representative Samuel R. Enders has donated three ambulances to residents of the district through the Children Health Clinic. The Children Health Clinic is a subsidiary of the African Dream Academy, an education institution founded by Rep. Enders.

Making the presentation at the clinic on Monday, October 22, Rep. Enders indicated that the vehicles will be used by the people of District #6 and beyond.

He announced that two of the ambulances will be used by the clinic and the bigger one will be operated as a mobile clinic to treat children in his constituency and those living in disadvantaged communities out of his district.

He stated that the clinic was established prior to his election to cater to the health needs of children who were dying of curable disease like malaria, and since its establishment, the clinic has attended to the health needs of over 50,000 children.

To reach out to more patients, he announced that the clinic will now be operating on a 24-hour basis.

Said Rep. Enders: "These three ambulances are here to help the people of District #6, Monrovia and Liberia at large. Two of these ambulances will be used for 24 hours. The big one will be used as a mobile clinic to treat children in District #6 and Montserrado. It will also go to Soniewein and West Point and it will treat those children that are not in District#6, but they need healthcare. This is a demonstration that someone who comes from the dumpsite can make it to help other people. And if I can do it, you can do the same thing."

The residents including the clinic's administrator, community leaders and patients thanked their lawmaker for the gesture and noted that it is a clear demonstration of the love he has not only for his district, but Montserrado and Liberia at large.

Said Lahai A. Kamara. "This is a clear manifestation that he cares for his people. These ambulances, as our Representative rightly said will be used for the people of Montserrado. So, on behalf of the community, I want to say thank you honorable Enders."

The District#6 lawmaker also extended his goodwill gesture to the King Gray Public School when he turned over a renovated six- classroom building for the students of the King Gray Public School.

The school building is currently in a deplorable condition and was shut down last academic year.

Making a brief stop on the campus early Monday morning, the lawmaker told the students who had assembled for devotion, and the gathering that the renovation and partitioning of the townhall was his prompt response to enabling the schoolchildren stay in school while the government works out modalities to rebuild their school.

"We decided to temporarily renovate this place so that it would host you until we can try to get the funding to rebuild your school. I hope that this will motivate the people of King Gray because people say King Gray is full of trouble and drugs, and others said King Gray cannot move on. But we believe that King Gray has hope and you are that hope," he averred.

Rep. Enders also donated an 18-seater bus to the staff of the African Dream Academy to commute them to school.