24 October 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Zimbabwe: Nelson Chamisa Calls for Formation of Transitional Govt as Economy Tanks

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
By Gibbs Dube

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says Zimbabwe needs a transitional authority in order to tackle the country’s current economic problems fueled by the degradation of the local bond notes, corruption and other issues.

Chamisa told journalists in Harare “the first thing is for this nation to go on a path of a political dialogue … We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis.”

He said his party is ready to discuss the country’s challenges with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government even if they do not want to legitimize his presidency.

"We are ready to discuss. We will ultimately discuss and resolve our national issues as a country. We are not ready to be forced to legitimize the illegitimate.

"Our people are suffering. This economic decay is common to all … The situation in the hospitals is so shocking. Our hospitals are sick. Sick hospitals can't attend to sick people. Our people are dying from preventable diseases such as cholera."

Chamisa, who claims that he won the presidential election in July this year, said Mnangagwa has failed to rule the country.

"There is an absence of leadership. The nation is orphaned, the nation is parentless," Chamisa said.

More on This

Mugabe's Reign of Terror Is Back - Chamisa

The MDC President, Nelson Chamisa has described the arrest of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) officials in… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.