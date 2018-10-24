24 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okoth Obado Finally Given Bail in Sharon's Murder Case

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Migori Governor breaks into a smile as he speaks with his lawyer at the High Court in Nairobi shortly after he was freed on bond in Sharon Otieno murder case.
By Maureen Kakah

Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado has finally been set free pending the murder trial he is facing.

High Court judge Jessie Lessit has ruled that there is circumstantial evidence linking the governor to the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

She, however, said that it will be dangerous to use the circumstantial evidence to deny him bond at this stage.

At the same time, she ruled that his co-accused Mr Michael Oyamo and Mr Caspal Obiero are not entitled to freedom pending the murder trial.

"I find that Governor Obado is entitled to bond. He should therefore deposit a cash bail of Sh5 million with two sureties of the same amount each," said Justice Lessit.

She added: "The likelihood of absconding on the part of Mr Oyamo and Mr Obiero cannot be ignored and the fact that they are most likely to cause public disorder. I find that there is sufficient ground not to release them."

Despite having set free the governor, the judge set out conditions which she said if he breaches, he risks cancellation of his bail.

The conditions set by Justice Lessit which could see Mr Obado lose his freedom are:

He cannot go over 20 km out of Migori county

He cannot cause an adjournment during the trial

He is to report to the deputy registrar once in a month

He cannot intimidate parents, siblings and any relations of Ms Otieno

He should refrain from discussing the deceased in any political gatherings

He should deposit all his travel documents in court, that is his Kenyan, East Africa and diplomatic passports.

He should refrain from interfering or intimidating witnesses.

The case will be coming for pre-trial conference on February 14, 2019 and its hearing will be held between May 6-17, 2019.

More on This

List of Conditions Set For Obado Bail

Despite having set Migori Governor Okoth Obado free, the High Court has set tough conditions for the county chief to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.