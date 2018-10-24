Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Migori Governor breaks into a smile as he speaks with his lawyer at the High Court in Nairobi shortly after he was freed on bond in Sharon Otieno murder case.

Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado has finally been set free pending the murder trial he is facing.

High Court judge Jessie Lessit has ruled that there is circumstantial evidence linking the governor to the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

She, however, said that it will be dangerous to use the circumstantial evidence to deny him bond at this stage.

At the same time, she ruled that his co-accused Mr Michael Oyamo and Mr Caspal Obiero are not entitled to freedom pending the murder trial.

"I find that Governor Obado is entitled to bond. He should therefore deposit a cash bail of Sh5 million with two sureties of the same amount each," said Justice Lessit.

She added: "The likelihood of absconding on the part of Mr Oyamo and Mr Obiero cannot be ignored and the fact that they are most likely to cause public disorder. I find that there is sufficient ground not to release them."

Despite having set free the governor, the judge set out conditions which she said if he breaches, he risks cancellation of his bail.

The conditions set by Justice Lessit which could see Mr Obado lose his freedom are:

He cannot go over 20 km out of Migori county

He cannot cause an adjournment during the trial

He is to report to the deputy registrar once in a month

He cannot intimidate parents, siblings and any relations of Ms Otieno

He should refrain from discussing the deceased in any political gatherings

He should deposit all his travel documents in court, that is his Kenyan, East Africa and diplomatic passports.

He should refrain from interfering or intimidating witnesses.

The case will be coming for pre-trial conference on February 14, 2019 and its hearing will be held between May 6-17, 2019.