Kenya: List of Conditions Set For Obado Bail

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Migori Governor breaks into a smile as he speaks with his lawyer at the High Court in Nairobi shortly after he was freed on bond in Sharon Otieno murder case.

Despite having set Migori Governor Okoth Obado free, the High Court has set tough conditions for the county chief to adhere to.

The conditions set by Justice Jessy Lessit on Wednesday which could see Mr Obado lose his freedom should he breach them are:

He cannot go over 20 km out of Migori County. He cannot cause an adjournment during the trial. He is to report to the deputy registrar once in a month. He cannot intimidate parents, siblings and any relations of Ms Sharon Otieno. He should refrain from discussing the deceased in any political gatherings. He should deposit all his travel documents in court, that is his Kenyan, East Africa and diplomatic passports. He should refrain from interfering or intimidating witnesses.

The case will be coming for pre-trial conference on February 14, 2019 and its hearing will be held between May 6-17, 2019.