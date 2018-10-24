24 October 2018

Kenya: Migori Officials in City For Obado Case

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Migori Governor breaks into a smile as he speaks with his lawyer at the High Court in Nairobi shortly after he was freed on bond in Sharon Otieno murder case.
By Elisha Otieno

Scores of supporters of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and county staff have travelled to Nairobi ahead of his bail ruling over alleged role in the killing of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno.

The team travelled to the capital city using both public and private cars on Tuesday night.

Senior employees who travelled include county ministers, chief officers and directors.

Supporters expressed hope that the county chief will be freed on bail after spending almost a month at the Nairobi Industrial Area remand prison.

"We are travelling to Nairobi to join in the celebration upon his release. We have missed him a lot," said Mr James Onyango, a supporter of the county boss.

Mr Moses Kivanda, the Roads and Public Works minister, said he hoped the county chief will be freed.

"We are heading to Nairobi to witness his release from custody...we have been praying since the case began," he said.

His Lands counterpart, Mr Elijah Odhiambo, is also among officials who have travelled to Nairobi.

Since his arrest and subsequent detention, the county’s delivery of services to residents has taken a hit, with noted staff complacency and absence.

High Court judge Jessy Lesiit is expected to give a ruling later today on Mr Obado’s second bail application.

He was arrested together with his two aides, Mr Caspal Obiero and Mr Michael Oyamo, following the abduction and killing of the Rongo University whose body was found in a thicket near Oyugis town.

