Africa: Tagoe Rattles Namibian ... to Win Africa WBO Lightweight Crown

EMMANUEL 'Gameboy' Tagoe clinched the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa lightweight title after unanimously defeating Namibian opponent Paulus Moses in the first edition of the Asamoah Gyan fight night last Saturday.

All three judges scored the bout 120-110, 120-109 and 120-109 in favour of the Gameboy to send the wild crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena into rapturous jubilation hailing Gameboy who yet again became a champion after losing his IBO lightweight championship title early in the year.

It was a decent performance from Gameboy to dismiss off Moses who offered no imminent threat and only managed to stay on his feet for the 12-round haul.

The usual Gameboy antics fans complained about was al but missing during the duration of this bout.

The top-liner on the night did not live up to the high bill as expected with an unimpressive show from both boxers.

However, the bout commenced with Tagoe springing straight into action attacking Moses with good body shots and a powerful combination of jabs but the experienced Namibian mounted a robust defence, putting Tagoe at bay.

Tagoe came into the second round invigorated and quickly caught Moses with a strong left jab following it up with a series of combined punches but Moses stood his ground.

The third to ninth round was a continued spectacle of Tagoe chasing Moses around for opening to drop him but the Namibian was firm with his defence game hardly dropping his guard.

Sensing the imminent end to the bout, Gameboy pounced on Moses in the 10th round determined to drop him but his sharp right and left jabs and combination of body shots posed no trouble for Moses.

The final two rounds witnessed Moses coming out of his shelves with an aggressive approach but it was a little too late for him to salvage anything from the bout.

The night also witnessed entertaining undercards with the lightweight contest between Michael Ansah and Sheriff Quaye stealing the show.

The hotly-contested 12 rounder haul ended with Sheriff Quaye triumphing Micheal Ansah with a split 2-1 decision.

Other bouts saw Raphael King kayo Abdul Aziz in the the 7th round in their welterweight contest whilst Michael Pappoe edged out Malik Jabir by a split decision to win their super featherweight six-round bout.

In the remaining contests, Offei Dodoo earned a third round TKO over Ismael Aryeetey in their national lightweight contest whilst Robert Quaye was also declared winner after gaining a ninth round TKO decision against Kpakpo Allotey in their super lightweight contest.

Boxer Ayittey Powers and comedian Baba Spirit amused the crowd with their humorous non-title duel.

Notable footballers such as former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Godwin Attram were on hand to support the Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, in his maiden boxing event.