Ghanaians Cautioned Against Illegal Electricity Connection

The National President of the Power Queens Club (PQC) of the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG), Mrs Rosemond Asamoah Frimpong, has asked Ghanaians to desist from illegal connection of power through third parties.

According to her, not only were households prone to fraud by such third parties, but it also contributed to loss of revenue for the company, thereby depriving it from providing power to other citizens that may be in need.

Mrs. Frimpong was speaking to the Ghanaian Times on Saturday on the sidelines of a float and aerobic exercises organised by the Club as part of activities marking its 30th anniversary.

She said, "It is only ECG that has the mandate to connect power to households. Most of these third parties do not go through the right processes and because it is sometimes difficult to account for the power purchased, it becomes a cost to the company."

"We can give you one day service when you come to us directly so we advise customers to cease the use of third parties. Walk into our offices and whatever services you require, we are ready to give it to you," Mrs Frimpong advised.

Mrs Frimpong noted that the company was poised to clamp down on defaulters to enable it live up to its mandate.

"For instance in the Kaneshie District, we have in the last few months through our revenue collection team accrued an amount of GHȻ108,000 on fines imposed on culprits of illegal connections and we are putting more measures in place to make sure ECG generates enough funds for its operations," she noted.

Touching on the concession of the company, Mrs Frimpong said workers would effectively contribute their quota to maintain ECG's "enviable reputation as a first class company".

She, therefore, urged customers to pay electricity bills promptly, to enable the company upgrade and provide more transformers, to solve challenges faced by the company.

Mrs. Frimpong disclosed that the club will organise a blood donation exercise in some selected senior high schools across the country, as part of the anniversary celebrations.

"We have in the last five years partnered with the National Blood Bank to draw blood and this year being a special one for us, we have targeted getting about 2000 pints of blood to stock the blood bank,"she said.

Looking smart and sportive, the Queens processed through some principal streets of the central business district, Accra, distributing fliers and brochures to sensitise the public on activities of the ECG.

The entire celebration is on the theme; 'Facing change: The role of the Queen.'