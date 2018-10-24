22 October 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Minister Closes Conference for ICT Professionals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister for Post, Telecom and Technology, H. E. Abdi Ashur Hassan, has officially closed the third conference for Somali Network Operators Group (SomNOG 3), which brought together decision makers and professionals from private sector, academia, and government.

Abdiqani Jama, ICT Regulations Expert; Dr Abdirisaq Dalmar, Vice President for Somali Research & Education Network; and Abdulkadir Kadle, SomNET manager, highlighted the development Somalia made in the ICT sector in the past two decades, commending the efforts made by the private sector, academia, IT professionals and the government in this field.

Organizers applauded the Ministry for implementing some of the recommendations from SomNOG 2, in which speakers demanded for the establishment of communications regulator and Internet Exchange Point - which are functional - and urged the Minister to keep this momentum in reforming the sector.

Minister Abdi Ashur Hassan thanked the organizers for inviting him to this conference for the second year in row, adding the Ministry is impressed with the growing enthusiasm among the youth in ICT.

"It is an important week for Somalia's ICT sector because we have three events in almost seven days. We are closing SOMNOG workshops and conference. From 16 to 17 ICT Expo Somalia was organized, and on 23rd October Mogadishu Tech Summit will open," said the minister "all these youth-led initiatives show a brighter future for Somali youth in ICT, and we are ready to support them."

Speaking on the theme of this conference, the minister urged the ICT professionals to actively participate in the upcoming consultations for the regulations of the Communications Act that will start soon.

"The outcome from conferences like this will inform in the development of policies and plans by the Government to develop the sector. We need to hear your voice in policy making," noted the minister.

SomNOG is annual event for ICT professionals in Somalia to develop the skills of Internet and networking engineers and creating an open platform where they can share the developments in the sector and influence policy making.

Somalia

Somali Military Court Sentenced a Soldier 5 Years Jail After Shooting His Commander

Somali military court on Tuesday sentenced a soldier to five years in jail after finding him guilty of shooting his… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.