Ghana: Advertisers Bill Before Cabinet

An Advertisers Bill to regulate the advertising industry and ensure individuals and organisations conform to best standards is currently before Cabinet for consideration, Minister of Information-Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated.

In order to expedite the processes towards the passage of the Bill into law, he said his outfit was working with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to complete any other outstanding work to enable Parliament consider and pass the bill.

Speaking at the 12th Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) Gong Gong Awards in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Nkrumah said the bill, when passed, would also address some of the challenges faced in the advertising community.

This year's event was on the theme, 'Technology, brand purpose and the empowered consumer.'

In 2016, the Minister-designate said the industry grew by 18 per cent in Ghana, as a result of out-of-home and television platforms as well as political activities during the year, while projections for 2017 and 2018 suggested that the industry was expected to grow between nine and 10 per cent respectively.

Despite an expected increase in advertising revenue from US$294 million by the year 2020, the industry was saddled with revenue shortfalls from economic sub-sectors, outdoor advertisers, boundary disputes among district assemblies and threat to traditional local advertising channels from new technology outlets that were hosted abroad.

Mr. Nkrumah added that technology had been a catalyst for growth of industries, and the reinvention of advertising industry and urged advertising agencies to adopt technologies that would ensure they remain relevant.

Mr Francis Dadzie, Executive Director, AAG, said since its inception, the Gong Gong award had recognised public relations companies to creative agencies, outdoor companies and media agencies, among others for their contributions to inform the public about services and products.

The recognition, he explained, has offered some agencies the platform and needed support to pursue international awards.

In all 25 individuals and advertising agencies were honoured at this year's event with the Minister of Business Devclopment, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, earning the Special Recognition Award, while the Distinguished Personality Award was presented to Orlando Baeta, a founding member of the AAG and the Chief Executive of Impact, an advertising agency.

Another founding member of the AAG, Madam Regina Addai, was also honoured with a Life Time Achievement award.

Agencies including Scanad Ghana, Innova DPP, Now Available Company, Ogilvy & Mather Ghana, Insel Communications, EXP Ghana, Mullen Lowe Accra took home gold awards, while 28 others were presented with silver awards for their creative and innovative work.