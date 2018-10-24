Ghana: Cargill Ghana Donates to State School for the Deaf

Tema — As part of activities to mark this year's World Food Day, Cargill Ghana Limited has treated the 291 pupils and staff of the Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf, to a scrumptious lunch and donated assorted food items totaling GH¢37,000.00 to the school.

The food items included 23 bags of rice, 5 bags of sugar, 2 bags of salt, 10 cartons of cooking oil, 60 packets of assorted drinks, 13 cartons of powdered milk, 40 cartons of canned fish, 15 cartons of corned beef, 10 cartons of Milo, toiletries, liquid soap and bottled water.

Presenting the items Employee Relations and Industrial Relations Specialist of Cargill Ghana, Adwoa Owusu-Koranteng, said in line with its corporate social responsibility the company was once more reaching out to show how much it cared for the people in its community.

She said the firm was dedicated to ensuring the good health of community members, sustainability of the environment and would continue to support education and the well being of all.

The Head teacher of the school, Mr. Isaac Arthur, thanked the company for their concern and support of the needy.

He said the school which started in Osu in 1965 was moved to Tesano from where it relocated to Teshie due to various challenges. However in 2,000 it was permanently located to Adjei Kojo.

Mr Arthur encouraged parents with deaf children to enrol them in the school to enable them to develop their potential so that they could contribute their quota to national development.