22 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Kotoko, Opare Part Ways

KUMASI Asante Kotoko midfielder, Seth Opare, has finally left the club after just a season.

The defensive midfielder, who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Aduana Stars in the 2016/17 season struggled to cement a place in the team and was put on transfer a couple of times.

Opare was signed by Croatian trainer Dravko Lugarisic but fell out of favour following the departure of the coach.

During his stay at the club, he helped the Kumasi based outfit win the FA Cup last season after they defeated Hearts of Oak in the final.

"It's true I've mutually terminated my contract with Asante Kotoko," he told Kickgh.com.

"I'm happy to have played for Ghana's most successful club and also winning the MTN FA Cup with the club.

"This is part of my profession and I'm Okay."

