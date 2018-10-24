Ghana: Govt Urged to Establish Research Laboratories

Ejisu — The Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Professor Victor Agyeman, has urged government to establish research laboratories in all the regions, in order to enhance scientific research in the country.

According to the Director General, it would be necessary to have these research laboratories in the future since CSIR researchers were being encouraged to extend their activities to bio-medical research.

Biomedical research is the broad area of science that looks for ways to prevent and treat diseases that cause illness and death in people and in animals. This general field of research includes many areas of both the life and physical sciences.

Prof. Agyeman made the call at the 29th CSIR Research Staff Association (RSA) Conference at Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, on the theme, 'Catalysing economic development through scientific innovations.'

He noted that the institute was making progress in terms of research, especially those related to agriculture, but would need more financial help from government to be able to attain its targets.

The conference, which was part of the institute's 60 years celebration, brought together research scientists from crop, savannah, building, soil and forestry research institutes.

The President of CSIR-RSA, Dr. Kofi Frimpong, urged the management of the institute to collaborate with the government to fund locally relevant research rather than forcing scientists to depend solely on donor funders who dictate for researchers.

He encouraged the management of the institute to equip CSIR laboratories to enhance research, and seek more sustainable funding opportunities for research.

Dr. Frimpong urged researchers in the country to be more innovative and come out with breakthrough innovations for the good of the country.

He admonished government's inability to engage the institute on programmes like Planting for Food and Jobs, One District one Factory and the fight against illegal mining among others.

The Chairman of the CSIR Council, Prof. Robert Kingsford Adaboh, urged management and staff of CSIR to make the institute more visible by educating the public on the activities of the institute.

He expressed worry that the public had little or no knowledge about CSIR in spite of the institute's contributions to nation building.