Ghana: Investigate Diversion of U.S.$6 Million Health Research Fund-Panelists

Panelist discussions on an investigative report which uncovered how part of a $175 million loan contract to construct seven hospitals allegedly diverted into National Democratic Congress (NDC) research should trigger investigation.

The panelists called for state agencies to probe the alleged diversion of $6million health research money by the previous regime.

The panelists are Joseph Kpemka, a Deputy Attorney-General NS Dr Oduro Osae, a governance expert.

The research details work on political and health survey by UK-based SCL Social, the mother company of Cambridge Analytica (CA).

SCL Social was contracted by the Ministry of Health under the Mahama-led administration to "test the attitudes and perceptions of the population towards contemporary issues faced in the country".

The company was paid $6million for a sub-contracted work under a $175 million project awarded to British infrastructure company NMS for the construction of seven district hospitals and an integrated IT system.

According to Mr Kpemka, "when acts like this are mentioned state actors will not go to sleep at all, it will trigger investigation and statements will be taken from the appropriate persons and not limited to those who have spoken.

"Nevertheless, the state will invite those involved for them to affirm what they have said and if there is a component of the loan agreement that stated part of it could be used to conduct political research whether the NDC was going to win power, everybody is vindicated and we move on.

"If there is nothing like that then it is a clear case of misappropriation and the appropriate penal consequences will be exacted," Mr Kpemka stressed.

Supporting such a probe, Dr. Osae pointed out that "if it emerges a dime of public funds was used for the political research, a case of misapplication of funds should be prosecuted by the Attorney-General".

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, who was an administrator of former President Mahama's campaign team admitted knowing SCL Social and confirmed crucial campaign intelligence was gathered through a research but declined comment about whether the work done by SCL Social was the same research presented to NDC.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu had requested further evidence after news report and his office is likely to open preliminary investigation into the issue after studying the evidence. -myjoyonline.com