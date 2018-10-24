Ghana: 97 Final Year SHS Students in Ho Awarded Government Bursaries

Ho — NINETY-SEVEN final year SHS students in the Ho Municipality have been awarded government bursaries on grounds of hardship to complete their courses.

Final years SHS students are not covered by the government's free SHS policy.

The value of the award is the equivalent of the government approved rate of feeding a student in SHS boarding school.

A letter from the Scholarships Secretariat in Accra to each beneficiary stated that the retention of the award was subject to good conduct and satisfactory academic reports.

"In the event of either or both factors being negative, the award may be withdrawn", warned the secretariat.

Twenty-four of the awardees were from the Sokode Senior High Technical School.

The other awardees were from Ho Mawuli School, OLA Senior High School, Ho; Tanyigbe SHS and Volta Senor High Technical, Matse; and Wallas Academy, Ho.

Others were from Sonrise SHS, Ho; Taviefe SHS and Sonrise SHS; Ho, Shia SHS and St Prospers College, Ho and Ziavi Senior High Technical School, among others.

The Ho MCE, Mr John Nelson Akorli who presented the awards to the students last week entreated them to study diligently towards a bright future.

He said that other batches of students would soon be supported similarly by the Scholarships Secretariat.

"It is only proper that we help brilliant but needy students to learn", the MCE added.

Madam Jessie Akama, an official of the GES who was present entreated the bursary beneficiaries to avoid nasty habits which may distract their studies and deprive them of more financial support in school.