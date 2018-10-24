24 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rivers Communities Demand Justice for Victims of 2015 Election Violence

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Port Harcourt — Communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the Federal Government to guarantee justice for those killed before and during the 2015 general elections in the state.

The communities made the plea to the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Mr. Tonye Cole, who was on consultative visit party.

A chieftain of the party in Krigene, headquarters of Osumini-South Ward 6, Eze Ahiakwo, had narrated to Cole how people including Chief Christopher Ahidu, were killed in November 2014.

Former Leader of Rivers Assembly and Director-General of Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, said the violence that greeted the 2015 election led to the killing of many youths.

Responding, Cole said: "There will be no more death in this town, no more waste of lives in this town.

"Your message has been heard loud and clear. It has been captured. Don't worry about it. There is no peace in this area because of the killings that occurred here."

