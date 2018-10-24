22 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Manjai Head Coach - We Are Coming for the Super Nawettan Trophy

By Yankuba Jallow

Pa Modou Mbowe, the head coach of the Manjai Super Nawettan team said his side is coming with a difference by winning the 2018 GFF organized Super Nawettan.

"We are going to challenge for the glory. We are coming for the trophy because I have formidable team that can win the 2018 Zonals," he said.

Mbowe's Manjai played five test matches ahead of the Super Nawettan winning three, drawing one and losing once. Manjai played with the first division side, Marimoo on a double legged match were they won 1 and lost the other. Also, they played with Wallidan Football Club also on a double legged match winning both before playing their final test match against Bakau Komani FC on Saturday which ended one-all.

The visitors scored in the second minute of the second half through Sulayman Drammeh before Manjai's substitute Amadou Sanneh equalized lately through a free-kick.

"As you know, football is win and lose but looking at my performance in the test matches; I believe my side will do greatly in the Super Nawettan. I have very good players who are hungry for victory.

"I am going back to the training ground to rectify some of my mistakes before our first match of the Super Nawettan. I believe the test matches are enough now. All we need now is to train harder and surely I will make my fans happy," he said.

