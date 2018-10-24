Gambia: Kanifing Layout Crowned SK West League Champions

Kanifing Layout Football Club were over the weekend crowned league champions.

The Layout-based outfit sent Manga II FC packing before a parked Serrekunda West mini-stadium to scoop the J-fin Money Transfer sponsored gong.

It took a moment of brilliance for Kanifing to force Manga into conceding a goal, a 1-0 they maintained going into the hiatus.

Resumption of the game had Manga on the front foot, itching to spark up an inspiration in a severe search for an equaliser.

However, a counter-attack mid into the second phase saw the match going beyond Manga II's reach after a Kanifing striker got bundled down in the box with the referee gingerly pointing to the spot-kick -a resultant effort of which Kanifing buried into the net to send them 2-0 up.

Just as Manga tried settling down again, Kanifing added another -the final blow breaking the camel's back as the tie wrapped up 3-0.