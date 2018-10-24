22 October 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: President of Republic Conducts Reshuffle At Level of National Secretariat

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the POLISARIO Front, Brahim Ghali, has issued a presidential decree, in which he conducted a partial reshuffle at the level of the National Secretariat of the POLISARIO Front.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, "On the basis of his constitutional powers, Mr.Brahim Ghali, President of the Republic and Secretary-General of the POLISARIO Front, issued a presidential decree on Monday, 22 October 2018, in which he conducted a partial reshuffle at the level of the National Secretariat.

Under this decree, Mohamed Yeslim Bisat has been entrusted with a mission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Mohamed-Lamine Al-Mahjoub has been appointed as the governor of the wilaya of Al-Ayoun.

Strength, determination and will to impose independence and sovereignty."

