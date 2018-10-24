24 October 2018

South Africa: Comrades Entries Hit 20 000 Mark ... and Counting

There are just over 4 000 entries still available for next year's Comrades Marathon.

With over 20 000 entries already taken up in just four days, Comrades Marathon Association Race Director Rowyn James has made a last minute plea to all aspirant runners to urgently get their entry in or face the prospect of not being part of the 48th Comrades Up Run.

The #Comrades2019 entry process was due to close on December 10, 2018, but will be shut down as soon as the cap of 25 000 entries has been reached, most probably in the next day or two.

James says, "At this rate, we can see that all entries will be taken up before this week is over. Those athletes who are intent on running next year's 94th edition of The Ultimate Human Race need to get their entries in quickly."

Entry fees for the 2019 Comrades Marathon are as follows:

South African - R600

Foreign Athletes - Africa/ SADC countries - R1 500

Foreign Athletes - International - R3 800

Runners can enter as follows:

- Online via the Comrades Marathon website or app: www.comrades.com

- By posting their completed entry form with proof of payment to the CMA Office: P.O. Box 100621, Scottsville, 3209

- By handing in their completed entry form together with payment at Comrades House, 18 Connaught Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg.

The 94th Comrades Marathon will be an Up Run on Sunday, June 9, 2019 . The race will start at the Durban City Hall at 05:30 and will end 12 hours later at the Scottsville Racecourse, covering a distance of approximately 87km . This will be the 48th Up Run in Comrades history.

Exciting developments for the 2019 race are the introduction of two new medals, the Isavel Roche-Kelly Medal and the Robert Mtshali Medal ; as well as increased prize money for the Top 7 finishers.

Qualifying for #Comrades2019 is applicable as of August 26, 2018 until May 2, 2019 .

One change in the qualifying criteria is that athletes must run an official qualifying marathon of 42.2km in under 4:50 .

